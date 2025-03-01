Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Make A Major Streaming Services Decision

In perhaps the biggest sign that times are changing, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are in talks to head to streaming platforms.

According to the television show's owner, Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company is in talks with several different streaming platforms to bring the longstanding show that has been synonymous with after-dinner television to millions of Americans for decades now to a streamer. An agreement is expected around April, a Sony executive told the New York Times earlier this week.

"The world is changing around us. Consumption of streaming is now overtaking consumption of other forms of delivery of television," Keith Le Goy of Sony TV told the Times.

Truth be told, it was only a matter of time until the two longstanding iconic shows were going to eventually head to a streaming platform. Although both shows average around 7 million viewers combined each night, according to Nielsen, the fact of the matter is that their audiences are getting smaller and older.

However, that doesn't mean that they don't care. As we've learned here at OutKick, game show viewers are VERY particular and demanding about categories and puzzles!

WILL THE SHOWS GAIN MORE VIEWERS ON STREAMING?

Fortunately for the game show aficionados (or addicts) out there, they will still be able to get their nightly fix of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, as the streaming platform won't be able to air the episode until the night after. That is until 2028, when the syndication rights for both shows are up, and we shall see what ends up happening.

The big question is - will the streaming, cord-cutting, younger audience even bother to care about Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune? Travis Kelce currently hosts "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" on Amazon Prime Video, as the streamer tries to bring in a younger audience to the once very-popular show.

Let me ask you this - did you even know that Kelce was doing that?

If not, then that may not be a good sign for Jeopardy and Wheel.

