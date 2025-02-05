Military Strikes Another Devastating Blow To DEI Wokeness, Big Win For Common Sense

The military isn't playing games when it comes to eliminating DEI garbage.

President Donald Trump took action immediately to eliminate DEI through an executive action, and instead focus on merit.

The DoD wasted no time in moving on issue under the direction of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. It's a smart move.

Bullets from the enemy don't discriminate. A projectile coming out of an AK-47 will kill a straight white man the same it will kill a minority. Weapons don't care about your sexuality, race, religion or anything else. Given that's the reality of war, the military should operate with the sole goal of killing the enemy, and that's what it's doing.

West Point eliminates identity clubs.

That now includes identity clubs at West Point - the world's premier military academy. The Army's service academy for the best and bright cadets choosing to walk that path has eliminated clubs based on identity, according to TIME. The publication cites a memo that has been going viral Wednesday. The Washington Post confirmed clubs tied to identity are gone after Trump's anti-DEI order.

You can see the full list of disbanded clubs in the tweet of OSINTDefender (one of the best military follows on X) below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The page for the Spectrum club - a LGBTQ themed club - is now locked as forbidden, according to the Daily Caller's Dylan Housman. I attempted to find the page and was not successful.

An archived version of the school's website shows the clubs listed as "Affinity Clubs."

Some people might not like the move, but it's 100% inline with the goal of focusing on completing military objectives and nothing else.

What's awesome about the American military isn't just that it's the best fighting force the world has ever seen (anyone who pretends otherwise is a dumbass).

It's also that it can take people from any corner of the country, put them in a blender, break them all down and churn out hardened pros ready to defend America.

Basic training is literally designed to break everyone down as equals and then build them up as a fighting force. Self-segregating by identity doesn't help you kill the enemy. It only draws lines between people that shouldn't exist.

Black, white or any other color, the only thing that matters in a gunfight is that the person to your left and right can do their job, and you can do yours. Anything that isn't solely focused on that is a distraction and a waste of time.

Focus on winning wars and protecting America. Nothing else. That's the goal and that's what should be pursued without limitations. Let me know what you think of the move at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.