Pete Hegseth Stuns Woke Snowflakes With Massive Military Move

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continues to make sure the military is only focused on winning wars.

Hegseth has been off to a hot start at the Pentagon after being sworn in as America's new Sec. Def., and he has one main goal:

Make the military as lethal as possible to confront anyone threatening America.

That included a massive strike against an ISIS leader, and it also includes making sure people aren't separated by their identities.

Pete Hegseth declared "Identity Months Dead at DoD."

Hegseth issued a guidance at the end of January stating "Identity Months Dead at DoD," and that means one thing:

Everyone is equal and won't be separated by race and identities.

Hegseth's guidance states the following:

"Guidance from the Secretary of Defense: "Identity Months Dead at DoD"

Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the Department's warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution.

Going forward, DoD Components and Military Departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months, including National African American/Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month. Service members and civilians remain permitted to attend these events in an unofficial capacity outside of duty hours.

Installations, units, and offices are encouraged to celebrate the valor and success of military heroes of all races, genders, and backgrounds as we restore our warrior culture and ethos. We are proud of our warriors and their history, but we will focus on the character of their service instead of their immutable characteristics.

This guidance is effectively immediately."

This is a smart move, and while some might not understand it, it's the right thing to do if the goal is to simply win wars.

China is currently building a game-changing bunker to survive a nuclear war. Do you think they're focused on identity politics?

No.

The goal of the United States military is to kill bad guys. That's what it does, and it does it better than any military on the planet.

We can't be separated by politics, race, identity or anything else.

Here's the simple reality of the situation. Bullets and bombs don't discriminate. A bullet coming out of an AK-47 doesn't care what your race and religion are.

The bullet doesn't care about your sexuality. It kills everyone the same. That might be a tough pill for some people to swallow, but it's true.

The only focus of the military should be to execute the job in the most efficient way possible. The military should terrify our enemies. Anything that isn't directly tied to that goal should be ignored.

Furthermore, every member of the military - regardless of their identity - should be viewed as equally important. They should all be celebrated for signing on the dotted line - not because of their characteristics. It's not about what separates us that matters. It's what we have in common that is important.

What do you think of Hegseth's move? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.