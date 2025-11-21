These Were Some Of YOUR Favorite 90s Video Games

Whenever I post something "controversial," I can always count on my readers to chime in and email me.

Discussing immigration or trans men in women's locker rooms? Radio silence.

But as soon as I start talking about rock bands or 90s video games, it's pandemonium in my inbox.

And, you know what? I wouldn't have it any other way.

After my article earlier this week in which I ranked my favorite video games from the 1990s, I received a number of emails from my readers reminding me of some classics that I missed.

To remedy that, I wanted to follow up with five more 90s video games that you all thought I missed.

5. Crash Bandicoot (Playstation)

To be fair, I was never big into 3D platformers as a kid, but I would be remiss if I didn't include one of the O.G.'s of the genre, Crash Bandicoot.

The 1990s had its fair share of video game mascots, with the likes of Mario and Sonic leading the charge, but this little rodent in jeans wasn't too far behind them.

The music and environments were revolutionary for the mid-90s, showing off all the capabilities that the brand-new Playstation had to offer.

The game got remastered for the Nintendo Switch not too long ago and it is a blast, so give it a try.

4. Starcraft (PC)

The birth of the Massively Multiplayer Online game (or MMO) was an absolutely revolutionary time in video games, and Starcraft was right at the forefront.

Now you could play games against people who weren't even in the same room as you, a concept that seems trivial now, but in 1998 it was like telling people you were taking a day trip to Mars.

Starcraft was a real-time strategy game in which you built alien armies and military bases to attack other encampments, and it was ADDICTIVE.

My older cousins set up "LAN parties" in my grandparents' office in the summer of '99 and played this game until their wrists went numb.

I may not have personally played this one, but the memories are still palpable almost 30 years later.

3. Metal Gear Solid (Playstation)

An argument could be made that 1998 was one of the greatest years in video game history.

I mentioned Starcraft above came out in that same year, as did Ocarina of Time (my G.O.A.T.), but another game that revolutionized the industry in '98 was Metal Gear Solid, a "tactical espionage 3rd-person shooter."

The gameplay was exceptional, featuring stealth elements and puzzles that were way ahead of their time.

I almost consider this one more of an interactive movie than a game, because it's just so cinematic, especially for the late 90s.

2. Mario Kart 64 (Nintendo 64)

Super Mario 64 wasn't the only revolutionary Mario title to launch on the N64 in 1996.

Mario Kart 64 gave us a 3D cart-racer with cutting-edge graphics and gameplay to boot.

This is another one of those "old multiplayer party games" that has stood the test of time, as people in their 20s and 30s will still turn this into a drinking game to this day.

The soundtrack is gorgeous and evocative, hearkening me back to a time when my biggest stress in life was which snack I would find in my lunch box at school.

The series started to get a little bloated after 64, but I truly believe this is where Mario Kart peaked as a franchise.

1. NBA Jam (Arcade)

Most of you were very polite and some of you even engaged in a nice discussion with me regarding my initial video games list, but the ones who brought up NBA Jam were outright incensed.

And, to be honest, they had every right to be!

I don't know how I could forget this arcade classic, but I'm here with my hat in hand, ready to rectify my past folly.

If you were to look up "weaponized fun" in the dictionary, it would just be a picture of this arcade cabinet.

The gameplay is brilliantly simple and the sound effects and quotes still ring in my ear more than two and a half decades later.

I can't tell you how many quarters or tokens I spent playing this game with my friends growing up, picking the Miami Heat with Glen Rice and Rony Seikaly, and just dominating.

Everyone has their go-to team in NBA Jam, and that's part of what made this game so unique and entertaining, and it's still a go-to at arcades everywhere, a testament to its timelessness.