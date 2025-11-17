With 'Legend of Zelda' Destined to Flop, My Top 10 Video Games of the '90s

THIS is bound to make some people mad

The first photos of the live-action Legend of Zelda movie have hit social media, and if we are being honest, I'm very underwhelmed.

Being a child of the '90s, it's not that I don't love the Legend of Zelda series (I'm actually a huge fan).

I just know the rules when it comes to live-action movies based on video games and remakes in general: they're going to suck.

It's a bummer that this movie will probably join the likes of The Minecraft Movie or the 2005 Doom flop starring The Rock, but it did make me feel a little nostalgia burning in the pit of my stomach for simpler times in the entertainment industry.

So, in honor of yet another crappy Hollywood rendition of something I love from the 1990s, I wanted to rank my top-10 favorite games from the '90s.

A reminder that these are games that I have played, so unfortunately, titles like Super Mario 64 won't be on here, since I never played that game when I was younger and have next to no emotional attachment to it.

Also remember, if you disagree with this list, you're wrong, but you know where to find me regardless: austin.perry@outkick.com

10. Mario Party (Nintendo 64)

I may not have ever played Super Mario 64, but I was a HUGE Mario Party fan as a kid in the '90s.

It may not be the technical wonder that some of the other entries on this list were, but Mario Party had charm and was one of the best multiplayer experiences on the Nintendo 64.

The best part about Mario Party (along with other multiplayer games on this list) is that it's one of the most revisited games of all time.

The game has stood the test of time, still being fired up on N64's across college campuses more than two and a half decades later.

9. Super Smash Bros. (Nintendo 64)

Speaking of multiplayer party games that have stood the test of time, this cartoon fighting game featuring Nintendo characters beating the snot out of each other is still a blast to revisit to this day, but in 1999, this was one of the most mind-blowing concepts around.

There was nothing better than getting your friends together and picking your favorite video game characters to duke it out on different stages.

The music is nostalgic, the levels are iconic, and the characters are classic.

Though the series got more advanced and introduced more characters, there is nothing like revisiting Super Smash Bros.' humble beginnings to get the memories flowing.

8. Doom (PC)

A certain N64 first-person shooter is set to appear a little higher up on this list, but I doubt that game (or any FPS, for that matter) would exist without Doom paving the way.

This game revolutionized video games and turned the top-down run-and-gun arcade shooters from the early '90s into full-fledged, 3D adventures.

Everyone remembers the first time they found the chaingun or the plasma rifle, mowing through demons like a hot knife through butter.

The weapons were varied and fun to use, and the enemies were horrifying yet oddly fun to carve up.

An added bonus goes to the soundtrack (a common theme you'll see throughout this list).

As a huge metal head, the midi renditions of and homages to classic metal songs made for great background music while severing demons' heads from their bodies with a chainsaw (I swear this game didn't scar me as a child).

7. Sim City 3000 (PC)

A common theme among all these games is the fact that I still revisit them to this day, and Sim City 3000 is no exception.

Though other city simulators have popped up since 3000's release in 1999, none can touch the charm of this computer classic.

It's staggering just how immersive and expansive Sim City 3000 was for a game from the '90s, especially with regard to how many different building styles and revenue options you were given (yes, I know I'm a dork).

You can have a sprawling metropolis with hundreds of skyscrapers or a quiet neighborhood-driven town, and the game works regardless.

Once again, this soundtrack is one that I still listen to frequently, and the whole thing is on Spotify, so check it out if you're into big band jazz.

6. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (PlayStation)

This game may have been the single biggest catalyst to a bunch of kids in the 2000s getting into skateboarding and ska-punk music, much to the chagrin of their parents.

Before Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, skateboarding was a relatively underground and niche activity.

When this game hit an unsuspecting public, however, skateboarding's popularity exploded.

The graphics are a little rough and the mechanics have aged a bit, but the game is still weaponized fun and a great revisit if you're in the mood for a trip down memory lane.

The soundtrack needs no introduction, as I think the band Goldfinger probably owes a large portion of their bank account to this bad boy.

5. Star Fox 64 (Nintendo 64)

I was obsessed with planes and flying as a kid, and getting to play legendary space pilot, Fox McCloud, in this N64 classic was like a dream come true.

Being able to dogfight in an Arwing and "do barrel rolls" all in 3D was earth-shattering in 1997, and the game is still a blast to this day.

The multiplayer mode rocks, too, giving this game an insane amount of replay value.

Friday night's with a pizza, some Pepsi, and Star Fox to figure out if you're the ace fighter pilot among your friends will never be beat.

4. Goldeneye 64 (Nintendo 64)

What do you get when you cross arguably the best multiplayer game with the best first-person shooter of the '90s? You get my number four game of the decade.

Doom walked so that Goldeneye could run, and run it did.

Anyone worth their salt had this game in their arsenal in the '90s, and it's easy to see why.

The levels were expansive, the weapons were plentiful and a blast to use, and the soundtrack was and still is iconic.

Though the story mode was entertaining enough, Goldeneye made its bones in the multiplayer deathmatch.

Just remember, Oddjob is off limits!

3. Final Fantasy VII (Playstation)

As far as Japanese role-playing games go, they don't get better than Final Fantasy VII.

The characters, the writing, the plot, the atmosphere, it's all perfect.

This was the series' first transition to 3D, and it did not disappoint.

Who could forget the first time they left Midgar with Cloud and the gang and opened up the overworld map for the first time?

Iconic.

The soundtrack, to this day, still delivers a wave of nostalgia that crashes over me like few others can.

If you're into story-based RPG's, I implore you to give this one a try.

2. Pokémon Red and Blue (GameBoy)

If you were a kid in the '90s, and you didn't get swept up in PokeMania, you're either extremely sheltered or a liar.

I had to have everything Pokémon growing up; the cards, the figurines, and, most importantly, the games.

A simple story about a kid leaving his hometown to become a legend made this game incredibly relatable, but it was collecting the monsters and trading them that really made this game a phenomenon.

Though the first generation of these games (Red and Blue versions) are notoriously buggy and hard to revisit, there's enough charm to keep you coming back even today.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo 64)

Was there ever a doubt?

Many hardcore gamers, casuals, and video game historians alike agree that this game still represents the height of the industry, and it's not only my favorite game of the '90s, it's my favorite of all time.

It has everything I love: an engaging and timeless story, an expansive and immersive world, fun gameplay mechanics, and an unparalleled soundtrack.

This game blew my mind in 1998 as a six-year-old boy, and it still captivates my imagination to this day.

I could go on for another 3,000 words, but just play this game for yourself.

Even though it's 27 years old, I guarantee you'll still fall in love with it all the same.

Agree? Disagree? Hit my email at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know what your list looks like.