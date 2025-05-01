Internet Discovers Deeply Sinister Video From Movie About Kids Disappearing: WATCH

The marketing from Warner Bros. for "Weapons" seems next level.

Basic info (via the trailer):

Plot: This is where the story really starts. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich

Director: Zach Cregger

Release date: August 8, 2025

Internet discovers mysterious "Weapons" video.

The trailer for "Weapons" was released earlier in the week, and it sent hype for the film with Josh Brolin and Julia Garner skyrocketing.

It appears viewers are in for an insane ride with the complex mystery about an entire class of kids disappearing.

Well, I hope you're all ready to dig a bit deeper because the mystery is growing before the film's release. The internet discovered an unlisted video posted on YouTube by Warner Bros that shows kids fleeing into the night, and it's more than two hours long.

To call it creepy doesn't even begin to sum it up. I have no idea how the unlisted video was originally discovered, but the internet is obsessed.

You can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Whoever is running the marketing for "Weapons" deserves a raise because this is awesome. The two-hour and seventeen-minute video shows a bunch of kids running off into the darkness…..while also completely concealing whatever the hell is going on.

It's also clear in the video (pause it at 8:14) that Brolin's character is the one scrolling through the footage in despair.

While I don't know for sure, it seems evident his character will likely have a kid missing.

"Weapons" hits theaters August 8, and I'll 100 percent be watching it. It seems like one of the most interesting movies that I've heard about in a long time, and the marketing campaign has definitely grabbed my interest. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.