Hit Movie Puts Up Massive Box Office Numbers, Is An Example Of How Hollywood Can Win

"Weapons" is soaring at the box office.

The horror film with Josh Brolin and Julia Garner is easily going to be one of the best films of 2025. In fact, it might be the best.

I had a chance to see it on opening weekend earlier in August, and it blew me away. I won't spoil anything, but it's an incredibly complex and engaging horror-mystery.

It turns out presenting a fresh and new idea actually works and puts butts in seats.

"Weapons" is booming at the box office.

"Weapons" just completed its second weekend in theaters, and it's a massive financial success. The film has currently earned more than $148.74 million worldwide and more than $89 million domestically, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo.

The film's production budget was $38 million, according to Variety. It's safe to assume you can double the production budget to include marketing. That puts the total cost of "Weapons" somewhere around $80 million.

That means the Josh Brolin-led film has already made back all its money and a lot more. That's great news for people who actually enjoy new ideas in cinema.

It's a sign that people will happily hand over their money for a movie that is engaging and fun, instead of the 20th superhero film of the year.

It's also not the first example we have from this year of an original film blowing up at the box office. "Sinners" with Michael B. Jordan has currently earned more than $365 million worldwide.

Again, people respond when given something interesting to check out.

Let's hope the success of weapons encourages more filmmakers in Hollywood to actually push the limits. I don't need to ever see a superhero movie again. Stick to original content and let the cream rise to the top. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.