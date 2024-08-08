Watch The Shocking Moment A Russian Chess Player Secretly Poisons Her Rival

We've got a chess scandal out of Russia so wild and so vindictive that even ol' Vlad Putin would be proud.

Thanks to newly-leaked security footage, a Russian chess player by the name of Amina Abakarova is now behind bars and facing at least three years of hard time after she was caught red-handed trying to poison her opponent.

The footage has since spread like a wildfire on social media, and it shows 40-year-old Amina dumping some mercury around a chess board that Umayganat Osmanova was about to … play on? I don't know chess terms, but you get the idea.

Anyway, the footage, which you'll see below if you haven't already skipped this part and scrolled to it, clearly shows Amina dump something on one side of the board. She then scrambles away, looking around her to make sure nobody was the wiser.

The plot worked – Umayganat fell ill shortly after her game began. According to police, she experienced "severe dizziness and nausea." Somehow, she battled through the toxins and won the whole damn thing. Legend.

Still, there was a mystery to be solved, and this security footage ties it all up in a nice, neat bow:

Russian chess player Amina Abakarova was out for blood

And I would've gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for those stupid security cameras!

Unreal. It was the perfect plan, except Amina forgot about the cameras. That's Poisoning 101. Can't forget about the security cameras. They'll get you every time.

According to The Sun, Abakarova admitted to the act, and said her motive was "personal hostility" to Osmanova, who had recently beaten her in a regional contest.

She then accused Osmanova of being rude about her and her relatives behind her back.

Apparently, that was enough to set Abakarova off, which led to the plot to kill poor Osmanova. And it all worked, until, of course, Amina was caught in the act and sent straight to Russian prison.

Good luck with that, Amina. Head on a swivel.