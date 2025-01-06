WATCH: Congress Republicans Rejoice As Kamala Harris Makes Her Presidential Election Defeat Official

We are not even a full week into the New Year, and we may have just found the funniest video of 2025.

Earlier today, current Vice President (though not for much longer, thankfully) Kamala Harris had the ironic task of confirming the results of the 2024 presidential election. You know, the one where Donald Trump mopped the floor with her in the electoral college (while also winning the popular vote) to become the 47th President of the United States. It was by far the biggest political comeback in history, especially given just how much the leftist machine tried to stop him from taking the Oval Office.

"Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional duty as VP of the US, to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation, one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our constitution, and my unwavering faith in the American people," Harris said in a pre-recorded statement before the joint session.

At the Capitol, she began to read out the results of the election. Ironically, she made this announcement on Jan. 6 which, if you’re progressive (or on " The View "), is a day of mourning anyway, since four years ago our Democracy almost died (it didn’t). I’m sure that Harris officially recognizing her fat L on this day will make liberals across the land shed countless Jan. 6th’s in the future.

In addition to Harris having to admit she got steamrolled on live television, the funniest part came from how the Republicans reacted when she read the results. When she announced that Trump got 312 electoral votes, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and pretty much every Republican in present participated in a standing ovation. And when she read her vote total aloud, everyone (minus Johnson) did the exact same thing - and all Harris could do was sheepishly smile and listen.

(The ceaseless smirk on Johnson’s face throughout all this was priceless too).

I would pay good money to know what Harris was thinking at that moment. OutKick’s Amber Harding said that she would want to crawl in a hole and never come out, and I’m guessing Harris felt the same way. But frankly, she deserves every second of that mockery.

I’m not buying the nonsense that Harris loves this country after all she did in office and on the campaign trail, both of which were an absolute disgrace. In office, she advocated for free speech censorship, allowing men to play in women’s sports, and a "Come one, come all" immigration policy for illegals.

On the campaign trail, she frequently skipped important speaking engagements, barely did interviews, mocked Christians , and came up with an insane number of fake accents . She didn’t love this country, she wanted to turn it into a Communist wasteland; thank God she’s not going to be able to do that. Making this announcement is the first thing she’s ever done that will positively affect Americans.

Harris and the leftist regime are out of the Oval Office for at least the next four years, and Trump is back in town. America is so back, and it's going to be glorious.