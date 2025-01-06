'The View' Compares Jan. 6 to The Holocaust, World War II, and Slavery

"The View" is back for its first episode of 2025. The ladies are coming off a banner year that ended with several on-air legal notes following a series of recklessly inaccurate claims about Donald Trump and his cabinet nominee.

Sunny Hostin, the Regina George of the set, aimed to maintain her momentum on Monday, the four-year anniversary of the worst day of her adult life: January 6.

Hostin bemoaned that people don't spend enough time remembering January 6, 2021, a day she considers on par with the Holocaust.

Wait, the Holocaust, as in the genocide of European Jews during World War II, during which the Nazis and their collaborators killed around six million Jews?

Per Hostin, yes.

"You don't move on, because January 6th was an atrocity. It's one of the worst moments in American history," she told the nodding hens. "When you think about the worst moments in American history. We need to never forget because the past becomes prologue…"

She also likened Jan. 6 to the entire events of World War II, during which a range of between 70 million to 85 million people died, as well as chattel slavery.

The death of Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt is horrific, but Hostin's comparisons are egregious.

The Holocaust marks the most inhumane period in the history of Western Civilization. The only modern event comparable to the Holocaust would be the ongoing genocide of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of China.

Weaponizing such a moment in history for political points is abhorrent. And that's exactly what Hostin is trying to do.

David Hookstead is an OutKick reporter and history buff. He added the following commentary:

"Comparing J6 - no matter your thoughts on the day - to WWII is disgusting and despicable. More than 400,000 American men died fighting in WWII. Instead of building families and lives in America, they were crawling through the blood of their friends on Omaha Beach on D-Day or fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

"On top of that, more than 20 million Soviets died fighting the Germans. The Holocaust was despicable evil. Comparing J6 to the worst war the world has ever seen shows how detached from reality the losers on The View are on a daily basis."

Sunny Hostin appears to have taken a page of Kamala Harris' playbook. In 2022, the now-failed presidential candidate claimed January 6, 2021 "echoed" the same beat as 9/11 and when Imperial Japan struck Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Harris and Hostin both have law degrees from fancy universities. Of course, they do.

Moreover, "The View" still resides under the ABC News umbrella. Meaning, "The View" is not a comedy show. Therefore, OutKick asked ABC News on Monday whether it also believes that January 6 is equal to the Holocaust and slavery. Unfortunately, the network did not respond. We will update this article if we hear back.

In the meantime, we look forward to Sunny Hostin next comparing Trump's inauguration to The Red Wedding.