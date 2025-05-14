Members Of Congress Fall Asleep During Hearing, People Are Furious: WATCH

Some Congressional Representatives did the equivalent of when you or I fell asleep during a high school chemistry class, as multiple members rudely dozed off during hearings earlier Wednesday.

The only difference, of course, is that going to class was mandatory, unlike our elected Representatives who purposely sought election, and ran to swear and uphold the Office as well as work to the best of their abilities for their fellow Americans.

So how'd they repay us? By falling asleep.

… And Congress STILL wonders why nobody likes them (and their approval ratings still hover around 30% or so according to Gallup).

THREE MEMBERS FELL ASLEEP ON CAMERA

On Wednesday, Democratic Representatives Debbie Dingell from Michigan and Jan Schakowsky were the first two to go down snoozing during a committee hearing regarding President Trump's spending bill. You'd think that Members of Congress and women would want to stay awake for something as important as where our tax dollars are going, but let's be honest, when it comes to some politicians, they only care about their own lobbyists and kickbacks.

"Up all night PARTYING? is that what Congress really does?" one angry X user asked.

To be fair, I'm not quite sure if the 71-year-old Dingell or 80-year-old Shackowsky are out roaming the streets of DC these days, or if they're just old and probably shouldn't be managing themselves, let alone anyone else for that matter. (Utah Rep. Blake Moore, 55, also fell asleep later on and had to be woken up after he didn't answer a question posed to him.

"They just can't help but to proev how worthless they are on a daily basis," another X user wrote while another astutely reminded them that if they were in the private sector and fell asleep during their boss's meeting, they probably wouldn't have a desk to return to.

Another ticked-off voter tweeted each individual Congressperson separately and wrote, "What a worldwide embarrassment Each one of you - Blake, Debbie and Jan. You're a disaste. Lazy, incompetent, and selfish. You are worthless politicians."

You're not going to find an argument from me or a lot of Americans on that one.

As I've written time and time again, these elected leaders and people of power DESPISE you, the hard-working American taxpayer. That is why they never step down when they royally screw up such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who had the audacity to not even answer questions after she left the country right before this year's devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

That's why it's important to never forget what they've done or their actions like being too tired to pay attention to do their job.

Especially because nobody forced them to run for Office in the first place! If you're not up fro the job, then get the hell out and let someone who at the bare minimum won't fall asleep be there instead!

