Watch As An American PATRIOT Bravely Storms Moronic Dem Senator On Live TV And Spreads The Right Message

This is what we mean by "America First."

While the Democrats sat on their hands all night and literally did nothing but show just how much they hate our country, American PATRIOTS were out on the frontline spreading the message.

And by that, I mean they were interrupting live news conferences run by insufferable senators, and telling the American people that Donald J. Trump is right, was right, and will always be right.

Or, you know, something like that.

Let's go out to the field now and check in with Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.

Chris, thoughts on illegal aliens?

What a night for Trump and Co.

"Go Trump! Go Trump! Hey Murphy, you're a scumbag."

"All right, thanks man."

Just the perfect exchange. The perfect embodiment of the night, really. It's AMAZING how the Libs just blatantly refuse to defend American citizens. They just will not do it.

This is their 2026 version of "men in women's sports." That was a 90-10 issue two years ago, they decided to die on the 10% hill, and then got absolutely crushed in the election.

And then, last night, they showed everyone in the country their true colors when Trump simply asked them to … stand up … if they believed it was their job to defend American citizens first and foremost over anyone, and everyone else.

And they all just sat.

They SAT! And everyone in this country saw it. Trump should've just ended the speech there and saved us all two hours. It would've been perfect.

Of course, Chris Murphy and the rest of his intolerable colleagues weren't done after that. They HAD to hammer home their point about illegal immigrants. Yes, I know they're called illegal aliens (that was an early executive order), but that's not what Chris and Co. say. They have to be more progressive than that.

So, as he's up there spewing his nonsense – as if we needed any more evidence from them – some patriot cuts him off (thank God!) and saves the day.

Pipe down, Chris! We all know where you morons stand. You showed us during Trump's 14-hour speech. We don't need any more talking out of you. Stay seated.

Scumbag.