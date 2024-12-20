Watch: Absolute Mayhem At World Dart Championships After Perfect 'Niner' Game

Who knew darts could be so much fun?

A new video has gone viral from the World Darts Championship showing the crowd going absolutely INSANE after Christian Kirt threw a nine-dart finish.

A "niner" is considered one of the hardest feats to do in darts, and is the quickest way for a player to get the winning score of 501 using just nine dart throws by hitting specific targets. It's essentially the same thing as throwing a perfect game in baseball or bowling a 300, and it rarely happens, if at all. So when it happened in front of a MASSIVE crowd, while also being aired on television, things quickly went off the rails.

A NINE-DARTER RARELY HAPPENS

"This is the most amazing leg of darts you’ll ever see in your life. I can’t speak, I can’t speak," commentator Wayne Mardle began breathlessly screaming as if the Giants had just won the Pennant.

Video panned across the 10,000+ that gathered at the Championship at Northern London's Alexandria Palace showing people jumping on top of each other, spraying beer and going absolutely insane. Apparently dressing up is encouraged as well, as some of the rowdy Londoners even had costumes on for the dart tournament - who woulda known?

As a result of Kris's rare niner feat - which has only happened 15 times in the history of the Championship games, he, along with a random fan received a prize of 60,000 pounds. A prostate cancer charity also received another 60,000 as well.

I haven't played darts in a minute, but I may have to start taking it up now that I know that it could bring THIS level of beautiful chaos if I'm actually good at it. Either that, or I'm going to hit up the group chat and see if anyone wants to attend the next Dart Championship, because I'm always in the mood for a sports party.