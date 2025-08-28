Washington Man Hit With Trip To Jail As Reminder That Bikini Baristas Do Not Come With Your Coffee Order

It's not easy out there for the hard-working ladies who serve up coffee in bikinis. Sure, a career as a bikini barista can be a lucrative one in some cases.

But dealing with the public can be tricky. There are times when you might have to take a hammer to a customer's windshield or remind them that you're serving the coffee, you're not on the menu.

One such reminder to a weirdo in Washington came with a trip to jail. He was apparently under the impression that the bikini barista came with his coffee order. She did not.

Anyone who thinks that you can grab a bikini barista through the drive-thru window and pull them into your car probably isn’t capable of frequenting such an establishment.

Police say that a 19-year-old tried to kidnap a bikini barista on August 18 after 2am at the Ladybug Espresso. The surveillance video showed the barista handing him a drink and then him grabbing her arm and trying to pull her into his vehicle's open window.

Suspect Blames Alcohol, Marijuana, and Problems With His Ex

The Lakewood Police Department was able to track the suspect down and show him a picture of the surveillance video. He admitted he was the person shown, but he had a reason.

This maniac wasn’t just driving around looking for a bikini barista to pull into his car. Documents, according to FOX 13, say that he admitted to drinking alcohol and marijuana and that he was angry about losing his wallet and problems with his ex-girlfriend.

Despite his many reasons, he was arrested anyway and booked into the Pierce County Jail on first-degree attempted kidnapping charges. The suspect pleaded not guilty at his arraignment earlier this week and was released.

Again, for anyone confused about how the whole bikini barista interaction works, it's not that hard. You order the coffee or whatever else, you pay for it - tip if you so choose, then take your order and leave.

The bikini baristas do NOT come complimentary with your order. If that's too hard for you to comprehend, stick with Starbucks.