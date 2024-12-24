Bikini Baristas Serving Up The 'Breast Coffee' In Town Are Making A Killing Near Oil Boomtowns

The bikini barista business has taken their talents to the oil fields. The brilliant business move was pulled off by Nyssa Gray, a Seattle native who learned all there is to know about the coffee industry out in the Pacific Northwest, then applied it to oil boomtowns.

The owner of Boomtown Babes Espresso set up shop outside the oil fields, first in North Dakota, then in Texas, after she managed a lingerie-themed stand in Seattle called Hot Chick-a-Latte.

The move to the oil fields serving up the "breast coffee" around to mostly male customers has been a success. Gray first opened for business in North Dakota more than a decade ago.

"I knew I wanted to open a stand, but obviously Seattle is a very saturated market ... and then I heard about guys working hitches on the oil fields in North Dakota," she told the Daily Mail.

"They would work two weeks on, two weeks off, go from Seattle to North Dakota, make a ton of money and then come back – and at the time, the ratio was 100 guys for every girl. So I’m like, ‘That is perfect.’"

The light bulb went off in Gray's head.

She put her name on a list for an apartment, packed up a U-Haul and headed to North Dakota in 2013. She then launched an advertising campaign promising overworked men the region's "breast coffee."

That first location in Williston, North Dakota, had some challenges. It was hard to find employees and her dream of barely-dressed baristas was thwarted by local authorities who mandated more of a Hooters environment than a strip club.

This bikini barista business owner is looking for her next oil boomtown to set up shop in

Despite being a toned down version of her vision, Gray's business took off. The baristas were taking home hundreds of dollars in tips every four-hour shift and that led the business owner to dream even bigger. She followed the oil and ended up in Odessa, Texas in 2018.

They don’t have the restrictions on employee dress that exist in North Dakota. She said, "Odessa, anything goes there. That oil field is a lot more sexual, for sure."

The business in Texas was so good, Gray had to open a second location just five minutes away from the first one. They're cranking through customers at an insane speed.

"Honestly, we’re so busy, you kind of have to get [customers] out within like a minute period," she said. "The average customer is just an overworked oil field guy coming in just to see a pretty face, pretty smile, have a little bit of fun conversation and get a coffee."

Gray's now looking for new boomtown opportunities. She has her eye on expanding her bikini barista business to New Mexico. An undisclosed location at the moment with a ton of oil and male customers to serve.

What better time than the holidays to hear about the dreams of the owner of a bikini barista business coming true? I can't think of any. Dream big, kids.