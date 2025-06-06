Walmart's Pride Month Shirt Has Lesbians Fuming

Walmart's Pride Month shirts left one lesbian ready to throw them right back into the closet.

See? And y'all thought tariffs would be the reason Walmart suffered this summer. Wrong! Tariffs-shmariffs. When you're accused of mocking Pride Month, you've got way bigger things to worry about.

Anyway, here's the quick backstory …

For those who haven't been to a Walmart lately, they're selling some pride merch. Shocking, I know. It's Pride Month – haven't you heard? If you follow literally any sports team (minus the Texas Rangers), you've probably been told a billion times by this point.

Anyway, sell it all you want. I don't care. Just don't groom kids. Looking at you, Target.

Apparently, though, pumping out funny shirts that say things like, "Homo Estas," is a line too far for some, including one lesbian on TikTok who is now threatening to leave the team altogether:

Walmart is all in!

I mean, what a shirt. That's funny. Google Translate tells me that bad boy says, "Homo are you?" which A) makes no sense, but B) is clever as hell.

And these puppies are 100% real. They're all over social media. All over Walmart's online store, labeled as "Homo Estas Spanish Mexican Funny Gay Pride Ally LGBTQ Month T-Shirt."

I have no idea what the motive behind these shirts is. None. Some say Walmart is playing 4-D chess and mocking this month. I don't believe that, by the way. No shot that's true. What does that accomplish for Walmart? Nothing. You don't poke the bear. No point in that.

I honestly just think someone in sales laughed when they saw these and decided to throw 'em out on the floor and see what people think. Throw things at the wall and see what sticks, as they say.

Most will find them funny. Others, like the TikTok lesbian who rolled her eyes at them … will NOT find them funny.

To each his/her/they/them own!

Anyway, rocky start to Pride Month for this chick. Here she was, going to Walmart for some genuine rainbow merchandise, and instead she got hit with "Homo Estas" and a Lesbian shirt with an actual bee on it. Tough beat.

Frankly, I just go to Walmart for the lobster tanks anyway. Do they still have those? Probably not, but man, they were the BEST.



