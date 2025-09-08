Netflix Releases Electric Preview For Major New Movie, Promises Crazy Murder Mystery: WATCH

Daniel Craig is returning to play Benoit Blanc in a new "Knives Out" movie.

Netflix released the preview for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" on Monday morning, and it looks legit.

Basic info:

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Plot: Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet.

Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner and Kerry Washington

Director: Rian Johnson

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Previous Films: "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" trailer released.

The first two "Knives Out" movies gave fans a pair of very intriguing mysteries with Daniel Craig leading the way as Benoit Blanc.

Fans have been eager to find out what's coming with "Wake Up Dead Man," and Netflix released the poster last week.

The trailer for the movie is finally out, and it appears there's another complex and deep murder mystery to unravel.

Check out the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's no way this movie isn't epic, right? Rian Johnson is returning to direct, Daniel Craig is in the driver's seat, the supporting cast is outrageously stacked and the previous two films were both also great.

All signs point to "Wake Up Dead Man" being the third straight banger in the series. There are few movies with the star power of having a cast of Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner and Kerry Washington.

You can catch "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" starting December 12th on Netflix. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.