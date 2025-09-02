Netflix Drops New Look At New Installment Of Legendary Mystery Franchise: PHOTOS

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" is the third film in the franchise.

Netflix dropped a new look at the upcoming "Knives Out" sequel.

Basic info:

Title: "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Plot: Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet.

Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner and Kerry Washington

Director: Rian Johnson

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Previous Films: "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Poster released for new "Knives Out" movie.

"Knives Out" is one of the most fun mystery franchises over the past 20+ years. Daniel Craig stars as detective Benoit Blanc. The first film is outstanding start to finish. The second film - "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" - wasn't as great, but still definitely worth watching. Now, Netflix has dropped a new look at "Wake Up Dead Man."

The film's poster was released Tuesday morning and features all the main players looking down at a grave site. That seems to track, given the film's title.

You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As noted above, the plot details are pretty sparse, and information surrounding the film is being kept under lock and key. You'd think the film had America's nuclear secrets in it or something.

What I do know is the cast is outrageously stacked. Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner are four A-list names, and they're coming together for "Wake Up Dead Man." That cast alone is reason enough to be excited.

You can check out "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" starting December 12, 2025 on Netflix and in some select theaters on November 26th. Hopefully, we get a full trailer with some plot details soon. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.