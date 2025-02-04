Waffle House Prices Are Going Up Thanks To A 'Bird Flu Tax'

Everything is going great until it suddenly affects you.

But when it has to do with the deliciousness of America's pride and joy Waffle House, then we must do something about it, and we must do it fast.

According to the popular 24/7 all-day breakfast restaurant, Waffle House will now be charging a $0.50 surcharge for each egg due to rising costs brought on by the bird flu epidemic causing a shortage in the supply of eggs.

EGG PRICES HAVE SOARED IN RECENT MONTHS

Although there has been a lot of buzz and support for newly elected President Trump and his economic policies and Executive Orders, bird flu isn't something he can wipe away with the stroke of a pen. Tough break for everyone.

"While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last," the company said.

The average price for a dozen eggs nationwide was $4.15 last month, up from $3.65 in November, but the Agriculture Department predicts that prices could rise another record 20%, which would put eggs at their highest price ever. Waffle House's two-egg breakfast, which includes toast and one side, rose to $7.75.

EGGS ARE ON TRACK TO BECOME THEIR MOST EXPENSIVE EVER

We must do everything we can to protect Waffle House, which for decades has stood as a beacon of hope - be it for those having some late night munchies, or being affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters. When everyone else shuts down, Waffle House is still standing there like the American flag.

As I wrote in January, 2024, it is time we Made Fast Food Great Again.

HAVE YOU BEEN AFFECTED BY THE COST OF EGGS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow