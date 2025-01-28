Google Maps Officially Changing Gulf Of Mexico To Gulf Of America After President Trump's Executive Order

Google, the company that essentially runs the entire world, is changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico on all of its maps to the Gulf of America after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to make the change.

President Trump's executive order officially turned the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America in official government sources, which Google pointed to as the reason it is making the name change as well.

President Trump mentioned the name change during what was his second inauguration earlier this month. Many scoffed at the suggestion, but Google making the change will certainly catch the attention of Americans and folks worldwide.

In Section 4 of the executive order, shared by The Post Millennial, President Trump issued laid out the reasons behind the name change.

"Gulf of America. (a) The area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America. The Gulf was a crucial artery for America’s early trade and global commerce. It is the largest gulf in the world, and the United States coastline along this remarkable body of water spans over 1,700 miles and contains nearly 160 million acres. Its natural resources and wildlife remain central to America’s economy today."

The President's executive order also addressed changing Alaska's Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, to Mount McKinley, which is another change Google will be making on its maps platforms.

The Department of the Interior has already announced that their map changes will be implemented to match the order. "As directed by the President, the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be known as the Gulf of America and North America’s highest peak will once again bear the name Mount McKinley, the Interior Dept. said.