Waffle House Launches A New Waffle & Fans Are Loving It

For the first time in over a decade, Waffle House added a new type of waffle to satisfy your hearts (and your stomachs!)

The "Strawberry Shortcake Waffle" launched earlier this week at the popular 24/7 breakfast food location, and it looks UNREAL. Seriously, tell me you aren't starving after seeing the perfect waffle layered with pieces of strawberry cake and a bit of whipped cream on top?

My God, forget Waffle House - this should be called Waffle Heaven!

FIRST NEW WAFFLE FLAVOR SINCE 2012

Make no mistake about it, Waffle House was always cool, but they are quickly becoming one of America's best fast food joints. Whereas other chains may be cutting back due to the current economic times we find ourselves in, Waffle House is only expanding. Perhaps most importantly, they are doing so in an organic way - combining both the physical store's buzz with a social media campaign geared at keeping things lighthearted, witty and fresh.

It doesn't hurt that the food backs them up either, as fans from across the country have been chiming in, with the overwhelming majority saying that they dig the new flavored waffle.

WAFFLE HOUSE ENTERS THE 21ST CENTURY WITH DELIVERY!

"OH MY GOD THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE," one waffle fan shouted on Instagram.

"This waffle was amazing. Pure perfection," shouted another.

Waffle House had previously had strawberry flavored waffles in the past. However, this is the first time since 2012's Apple Cinnamon Oat Waffle that they've introduced a brand-new item for food lovers and those with the munchies to try.

It's unclear how long the new waffle flavors will be available. The good news? Waffle House just added delivery in the past few weeks meaning you can do a taste test of the new Strawberry Shortcake Waffle from the comfort of your home!

