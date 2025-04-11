Waffle House Announces Plan To Make You An Even Bigger Loser

You can now enjoy Waffle House from the comfort of your living room.

That's right, everyone. Although I highly recommend getting your lazy self out of your house and into the car and experiencing what truly is the blessing that is Waffle House, for those that may be a bit too hungover come Saturday or Sunday, never fear, Waffle House delivery is here!

The iconic 24/7 restaurant that specializes in breakfast food all day long, has partnered up with Olo, a digital ordering and delivery program to satisfy your midnight munchies. Waffle House delivery will be available in 25 states and at more than 500 locations with more soon to be added. People will be able to get their eggs, bacon and, of course, waffles delivered just by going to the Waffle House website or app and selecting the delivery option.

WAFFLE HOUSE DELIVERED TO YOUR DOORSTEP IS PINNACLE 2025

"We are excited to offer our customers another ordering channel, with delivery, to enjoy Waffle House at night," said Patrick Marshburn, EVP of Waffle House. "We are going to bring the same commitment of providing great food and hospitality to delivery, ensuring guests can enjoy their Waffle House favorites wherever they are."

As someone who is a BIG fan of ordering late-night food, I can not tell you how happy I am to hear this beautiful news. Let's be honest, there's only so many times I can order Taco Bell at midnight before it does a number on my gut. You know what I mean? But some breakfast food? The fact that you can then leave some in the fridge and heat it up again a few hours later as you start your day? (Shout out to all millennials and Gen Z out there!) This might be the best food-related news we've heard in a long, long time.

