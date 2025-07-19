Virtue-Signaler Julia Louis-Dreyfus Scolds CBS For Firing Colbert, Looks Impressively Stupid While Doing So

You don't get much dumber than this.

Stephen Colbert, who reportedly cost CBS $40 million a YEAR, has been fired. Makes sense, right? If I cost OutKick $40 million a year, I'd fire myself. It's called reading the room. Look it up, Libs.

Anyway, plenty of equally insufferable lefties have come to Stephen's defense over the past few days in the wake of the firing. Jimmy Kimmel told CBS to kick rocks. Stacey Abrams was appalled. Adam Schiff was in shambles.

And if those horrible names weren't enough, let's go ahead and add Julia Louis-Dreyfus to the mix just to really make everyone miserable on a Saturday in July.

Elaine, whatcha got?!

This sort of pandering can't be taught in school

I stand with my friend @stephenathome @colbertlateshow. And hey @cbstv, @paramountco, @paramountplus, & #ShariRedstone: "Institutions that are willing to sacrifice their values for the government’s favor are likely to end up with neither." -David A. Graham @theatlantic

I mean, amazing. Just amazing. I don't know what's dumber: Blaming Trump for Colbert's firing, or using a writer from THE ATLANTIC to get your point across?

The ATLANTIC!!!!! Do you know how embarrassing that publication is? Really think about it. Jemele Hill contributes to it. That's all you need to know.

The best part about this whole thing? The Libs are saying Colbert was fired because he spoke badly about Trump, who just settled with Paramount for a billion dollars (really just $16 million, but whatever).

They're virtue-signaling their asses off right now, saying things like, "the first sign of a dictatorship is when you lose freedom of speech." Blah, blah, BLAH.

However, Shane Gillis has literally been going viral for days now for an ESPYs monologue that included several shots at Donald Trump, including an Epstein joke!

To the best of my knowledge, Trump hasn't come after Shane Gillis. The monologue is still up and available all over the internet. Shane hasn't been thrown into Alcatraz yet.

So that argument makes zero sense, which is on par with anything the Dems try to throw out there. Just baseless.

Stephen Colbert's show stunk. It was purely political. It wasn't funny. He's most famous for dancing around the stage with a bunch of losers dressed up as giant vaccines. Again, he reportedly cost the company millions of dollars each year.

What's so hard about this?

Piss off, Elaine.