Virginia Beach Is Trying To Ruin Vacation Experiences By Having Stores Remove Classic 'I Love Boobs' T-Shirts

If Virginia Beach's City Council has their way, you won't be enjoying your vacations there as much as you used to. That's because they want to keep boardwalk storefronts from displaying "vulgar" t-shirts.

No more classic beach t-shirts like "I love boobs" or shorts that say "It ain't gonna spank itself" on display, luring you in to see what else the store has going on inside. Both accurate and funny. It will not spank itself, and who doesn’t love boobs?

Axios reports that the largest beach town in the state of Virginia wants something more family-friendly. Or at least the Virginia Beach City Council does.

They unanimously approved a resolution this week that says the classic t-shirts and related articles of clothing create an "unwelcoming environment" for families. It also asks oceanfront businesses to voluntarily remove raunchy merchandise from storefronts.

A sad day for those who live and vacation in Virginia Beach. The city council quite obviously doesn’t understand the beach vacation experience. It's part of a beach vacation as much as the sand and the ocean are.

Going to the beach is supposed to be fun. For those with a stick up their ass the rest of the year, you're supposed to remove it and leave it at home before heading out to the coast. Don't cram that thing back up there and start complaining about boobs t-shirts.

Virginia Beach is attempting to sanitize its boardwalk and ruin beach vacations

People obviously enjoy them. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be on display in storefronts. They're there because people are buying them.

"There’s a place for it. You know the humor. I get it. I respond well to it, and it makes me chuckle," tourist Michael McCue told Wavy.com. "I’m not here to police that, but, you know, you see it around and I see them differently now as a dad."

"I think I don’t think they’re that offensive. They are trying to their business owners, they’re trying to spur business things like that. I haven’t been offended," Perry Clay, who has called Virginia Beach home for 18 years, said.

The city council has reportedly been spending years trying to go after the "vulgar" merchandise. Which isn’t great news for those businesses and vacationers who aren’t offended by the clothing. They're going to keep going after it.

Councilman Worth Remick, who doesn’t sound like a buzzkill at all, is hoping peer pressure gets the oceanfront businesses to comply and remove the classic beach attire from their storefronts.

"Some of my constituents, as well as colleagues on City Council and members of the community in general, have objected to these vulgar T-shirts being displayed and sold," Remick said. "It doesn’t present a great image of our city."

You see. It's not that they don’t want the items displayed, they don’t even want them being sold. This is what they're really after. Worth, going after a staple of the beach vacation experience doesn’t present a great image of your city, not t-shirts.