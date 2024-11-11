Viral Video Claims To Show North Korean Soldier In Russia Watching Risqué Videos

Last week there were claims flying around from "a usually reliable source" that the North Korean soldiers who had arrived in Russia to assist with the war efforts in Ukraine had started "gorging on pornography."

The uninhibited access to the internet was reportedly getting the best of them. The soldiers were logging hours and collecting a very different wartime story to take home to their buddies.

The story is one about the power and the beauty of a version of the internet without restrictions. The internet habits of the North Korean soldiers could not be verified by the Defense Department.

"As entertaining as that sounds, I can't confirm any North Korean internet habits or virtual ‘extracurriculars’ in Russia," Defense Department spokesman Army Lt. Col. Charlie Dietz said when asked.

"We’re focused on the more serious aspects of North Korea’s involvement, if any, in Russia’s military operations. As for internet access, that’s a question best directed to Moscow. Right now, our attention remains on supporting Ukraine and addressing the more significant regional security concerns."

Staying focused on the more serious aspects is understandable for the Defense Department. Leave the finding of evidence that the North Korean troops are making the most of their internet access up to social media.

North Korean soldiers are reportedly running wild on the internet

A video that has surfaced is purported to show just that. According to Newsweek, the clip was posted by a pro-Kyiv Twitter account called, MilitaryNewsUa.

The post has not been verified, but claims to show a North Korean soldier watching women dance on social media. The caption of the clip reads, "It is reported that the video shows a North Korean mercenary fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, when he was watching dancing girls on social networks."

As I suggested when the story first came out, there will come a time when these claims should be investigated by the Defense Department. Every bit of intelligence is important, after all.

Unfettered access to the internet in conjunction with the natural gorging of pornography that follows might be the key to ending communism in North Korea. It shouldn't be written off entirely.