Defense Department Can't Confirm Reports That North Korean Soldiers Are 'Gorging On Pornography'

North Korean soldiers are going to have some stories to tell when they get back home from fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war. The most memorable ones could very well come from their reported unfettered access to the internet for the first time in their lives.

That's right, for those unaware, North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia to assist in the war efforts against Ukraine. Although there is at least one report that the troops might also be spending some of their time in Russia checking out this thing called the internet.

They're not browsing for deals on Amazon either. They've discovered porn and are reportedly going all in on consuming it. Here's where those stories for back home come into play. They're going to be reporting to their buddies about the things they've seen while at war, and it's going to blow their minds.

The news came from a tweet by the chief foreign affairs commentator for the Financial Times, Gideon Rachman. The tweet currently has more than 24 million views.

It reads, "A usually reliable source tells me that the North Korean soldiers who have deployed to Russia have never had unfettered access to the internet before. As a result, they are gorging on pornography."

Is the discovery of porn how North Korea eventually falls? Are the North Korean troops being deployed to Russia and the tales they bring home the first step in ending communism in the country? Maybe, if the reports from the "usually reliable source" are true.

The Defense Department can't confirm that the North Korean soldiers in Russia are running wild on the internet

If the reports are indeed true, the Defense Department isn't ready to confirm them. Not yet. The porn viewing habits of North Korean troops in Russia, not surprisingly, aren't at the top of their list of worries at the moment.

"As entertaining as that sounds, I can't confirm any North Korean internet habits or virtual ‘extracurriculars’ in Russia," Defense Department spokesperson Army Lt. Col. Charlie Dietz, reports the NY Post.

"We’re focused on the more serious aspects of North Korea’s involvement, if any, in Russia’s military operations. As for internet access, that’s a question best directed to Moscow. Right now, our attention remains on supporting Ukraine and addressing the more significant regional security concerns."

All of that makes sense. I would suggest, however, that they, at some point, look into it. Don't brush it off, as if it's much ado about nothing.

Unfettered internet access and the gorging of pornography could play a pivotal role in taking out communism in North Korea.