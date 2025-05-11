Sydney Thomas Refuses To Narrow The Dating Pool To Just Athletes, Wants Someone With A Big... Heart

America's favorite viral ring girl, Sydney Thomas, is now an Alabama graduate. Her first order of business following graduation was to get to work on her influencing.

Is that a sign of things to come for her after finishing up college in just three years?

It probably wasn’t in the plans when Sydney arrived in Tuscaloosa a few years ago, but you have to believe it's part of them now. She's someone brands are going to want to work with.

Brands aren’t the only ones trying to get her attention. The 21-year-old's DMs are a mess, which leads to some obvious questions after all of her viral success.

If Sydney is trying to get back in the dating game after dumping her boyfriend prior to stepping into the ring for the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul circus, what is she looking for?

The heartless, brainless guys with great bodies aren't for Sydney Thomas

Sydney was asked that very question during a recent interview with the Elevate Network. Fellow viral star, famous streaker, and host of The Up and Up Podcast, Kinsey Wolanski, asked, "Do you like athletes?"

That's a perfectly reasonable question given her work as a ring girl and as a member of Team Fredbird with the St. Louis Cardinals. But don’t worry if you're hoping to shoot your shot and aren’t an athlete.

She doesn’t narrow down the dating pool in that way. Sydney wants a guy with a big… heart and that's not all. Throw in a brain as well, and you've got two of the most important attributes that she looks for.

"I don't really think I have a type. I like… I like guys with a big heart. And I think that's the first thing I look for is, like, a heart and a brain," she replied.

"And then, outside of that, obviously, I'd love a nice body and athletic and tall and all that. But deep down it's really just, if you have a brain and a big heart, I will love you."

There you go. The big-hearted and big-brained guys move up to the top of her list. If you've got a nice body, that's a bonus is all. She wants those other two big things first and foremost.

I don’t about you, but I hope Sydney Thomas finds the unicorn she's after.