Viral Pacers Couple Represents Relationship Rorschach Test

Be better to yourselves and to each other.

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Between load management and generally poor effort levels, there are very few reasons to watch regular season NBA basketball games these days.

So it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone that the only thing people seem to be talking about from Thursday night's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets is a viral moment that took place in the stands.

While a blowout was taking place on the court, it looked like a blow-up was about to occur off it, though you can judge for yourself.

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Anyone that has ever been in a relationship for more than a year knows exactly what they are looking at.

My guy probably had a well-thought-out, measured take on something (or so he thought, anyway), and here comes red completely kamikazing the whole thing.

Honestly, kudos to the guy because if my wife, whom I love to death, ever spoke to me like that, I'm not sure if my response would be a Larry David head tilt.

That's probably why I'm a terrible debater; I'm too emotional.

Then again, that doesn't look like a civil debate, and a wife telling her husband he doesn't know "what the f*** he's talking about" feels a little mean-spirited.

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I don't know, maybe that's just me.

It was interesting seeing people all over social media romanticizing this interaction, though.

"Me and who?" "Relationship goals?"

What the hell is wrong with you people, anyway?

Again, maybe I'm just in the minority on this one, but I don't really enjoy being talked down to by anyone, let alone the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with.

Then again, someone pointed out that this could have all been an elaborate skit to garner followers, which might sound cynical, but in today's day and age of everyone trying to become internet famous, they may be onto something.

Regardless, let's aim higher than getting berated at a Pacers game in front of a TV audience, gentlemen.

Honestly, that goes for you ladies, too.

Getting your ass chewed out at a sporting event shouldn't be an aspiration in life.

Be better to yourselves and to each other.

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Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick and a born and bred Florida Man. He loves his teams (Gators, Panthers, Dolphins, Marlins, Heat, in that order) but never misses an opportunity to self-deprecatingly dunk on any one of them. A self-proclaimed "boomer in a millennial's body," Perry writes about sports, pop-culture, and politics through the cynical lens of a man born 30 years too late. He loves 80's metal, The Sopranos, and is currently taking any and all chicken parm recs.