Even NBA Fanboys Like Bill Simmons Now Admit The League Sucks

"Go ask the Democrats. Be warned, once you detach from regular people in America, you will pay a price."

Five years ago, even the most modest criticism of the NBA meant immediate removal from the cool kids' club in sports media. OutKick took plenty of flak for pointing out truths about the league, including its nearly 50 percent audience decline since 2012, the effects of league-wide political messaging, and how load management and tanking would erode the integrity of the game. Five years later, even the coolest kids in sports media finally agree.

The dam started to break last year when FS1 host Colin Cowherd compared the league to the Democrat Party.

"The NBA ratings are down 48 percent in the last 12 years. They have fallen off a cliff this year," Cowherd began. "Adam Silver's solution is let's make the courts brighter. It is a really bad look for a family of four to go to a game and the [stars] don't play. Go ask the Democrats. Be warned, once you detach from regular people in America, you will pay a price."

Note: The NBA claims its ratings are up this season, but as we explained regarding the Super Bowl, Nielsen changed its methodology in September, increasing rating estimates by around 8 percent.

This week, sports radio legend Dan Patrick said he is turning off the NBA for the first time in, wait for it, six decades after LeBron James and other Lakers sat out what was billed as a marquee matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

"If [the stars] are not playing, I’m not watching. And you’ve got to win me back," Patrick said. "And I’m an NBA fan for 60 years, but after a while, you’re like, ‘Who’s playing?’ Imagine you go to the Spurs game. Now, you got treated to Victor Wembanyama. But it’s like no LeBron, no Luka. That might be the one time that you’re gonna go, and you’re gonna take the family to see them."

That was our argument years ago: If the players do not care enough to participate, why should fans care enough to watch or pay to attend?

Yet the most telling criticism of the week came from chief NBA fanboy Bill Simmons. Readers will recall that Simmons, the Regina George of sports media, called out Clay Travis and me multiple times in June for our coverage of the NBA's decline. Nothing matters more to Simmons than NBA owners and players pretending to like him. Even he sounds fed up with the product.

"All this shit, everything they’re doing, they’re not serving the larger picture of what do fans want?" Simmons asked about the league's most pressing issues. "How do we keep our players healthy? How do we have a competitive season from start to finish? How do we avoid over one-fourth of our league not giving a shit for the last two months?"

He continued: "How do we fix this? And it’s the first time I really wondered, like, do we have the right guy running the league? Because he doesn’t seem interested in actually fixing real problems that everybody can see."

You know it is bad for Commissioner Adam Silver when he loses Bill Simmons.

It is not just tanking and load management. Ten teams in each conference now reach the postseason because of the play-in tournament, further diluting the importance of the regular season. The hyper focus on three-point shooting has stripped away the variety that once defined the sport.

The league has also failed to properly market its next generation of stars, such as Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Cooper Flagg. We assume it is because they are white.

Warning: LeBron James is 41 years old. He is no longer a star player. Yet he remains the league’s only consistent draw.

After slowly backing away from the political activism that defined the league for nearly a decade, the NBA saw head coaches Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr dive back in this season with false and incendiary claims about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Rivers claimed that ICE "murdered" Renee Good and is instructed to target brown people, whether they are here legally or illegally. Kerr used the same legal term, "murder," to describe Good's death and said ICE is kidnapping kindergartners instead of violent criminals.

Kerr eventually apologized. Rivers doubled down. The NBA has refused to comment on the propaganda.

Consider that the coaches only had to answer for those statements because two OutKick writers asked them. Otherwise, their comments would have gone unchecked.

Note: The NBA still will not credential me to cover games, despite frequently reaching out to me to complain about my coverage. I suspect this column won't help matters.

Ultimately, we do not expect Simmons to admit that the NBA was the original Bud Light, suffering the consequences of dismissing half the country to appease a small but loud minority. He is still a cowardly Hollywood elite.

Still, we appreciate that he and others are at least willing to acknowledge that OutKick was right about some of the league’s many flaws.