Viral Florida Reporter Talia Baia Lectured By Big Js Over Press Row No-No

The insufferable Big J media dinosaurs are at it again, telling the next generation of media members how to handle their business.

Viral Florida basketball student reporter Talia Baia, who just happens to be attractive and went viral during March Madness for being hot, posted a video this week of herself reacting to her university winning the national championship.

It was the type of first-person content that a producer wants to see out of a multimedia journalist these days. Smartly, Baia put the camera on herself during the last few seconds of Florida's win over Houston.

This is what Baia recorded as Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp pulled up for a shot only to hesitate as Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. closed in on defense. Sharp dropped the ball, didn't touch it and Baia's school won the national championship.

Cue the video:

Did Baia cheer to the point where Big Js should be up in arms? Absolutely not. But that didn't stop the insufferables from lecturing the college student on decorum at sporting events.

Some Texas Longhorns dork reporter Josh Newman, who has since deleted his lecture, was one of at least two Longhorns Big Js to go on the attack. Eric Henry, some 24/7 beat writer who nobody knows, decided to hop into the fray and declare that Baia's actions set "back ppl who want to get into media and be taken seriously."

This incident isn't that deep, Eric.

Talia Baia isn't trying to be some prose-producing Big J

I've said it many times in my Screencaps columns, having a press pass and having to be around Big Js at a sporting event is a prison sentence. They're some of the most miserable humans on the planet.

Many of them actually hate the sports they cover. They can't wait for sports seasons to end so they can go on vacation. I worked in the Big J world before starting my Internet career. I once thought having a press pass was some badge of privilege.

There comes a point in your life where you finally figure out it's actually a horrible scene filled with fake, angry, miserable humans. Trust me, suckin' down cold ones at the Indy 500 vs. sitting in that press room — it's literally a massive conference hall where you can barely see any of the track; some seats have no view of the track — was a big lesson to me that my days of worrying about a badge were coming to an end.

Luckily, at the 100th running of the Brickyard, I was working under a grounds pass from Verizon that didn't have a no-drinking requirement.

Good luck, Talia. Do your thing. Create your own path. Find a way to mix business and pleasure at these events. You'll thank me 30 years from now.