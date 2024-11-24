Intense And Brutal War Footage Goes Viral: WATCH

An incredible video shows soldiers getting after it in combat.

As OutKick readers know, I have a bit of a fascination with the military. That's why I do American Joyride and share the stories of American heroes and stories from our allies.

There's nothing cooler than seeing some legit combat footage. It's guaranteed to spike your pulse, and what we have today that will do exactly that.

Intense combat footage goes viral.

The popular military Instagram account @forwardobservations2.0 - the same account that shared the awesome CQB videos - posted combat footage from Afghanistan and it's nuts.

While the account didn't specify the units shown in the video, many in the comments noted that it was Australian SAS.

That is Australia's premier direct action unit and its version of SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force. Check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how badass was that video? Don't mess with America or its allies because you have no hope of surviving if you're a bad guy.

Like I often say, the terrorists can run, but it only means they're going to die tired.

Also, if you're not familiar with the Australian SAS, I suggest you read about them online. It's full of some hard dudes, and I can tell you from personal conversations with Delta and ST6 members, the Australian SAS is highly-respected when it comes to foreign counterparts.

The members are right up there with the British SAS. They go through a rigorous selection process and are expected to carry out the most sensitive missions.

What did you think of the footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.