Old School SEAL Team 6 Operators Caught On Camera In Epic Photo

An incredible photo of old school SEAL Team 6 operators is making the rounds online.

The United States military Special Operations units are hands down the best in the world, and there's no close second.

Like everything in life, there are levels and layers to the topic, and when it comes to JSOC units, the Tier One capabilities are absurd.

SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force (the Army's Tier One direct action unit) are the best of the best.

Vintage SEAL Team 6 photo goes viral.

The popular Instagram page @JSOC_Archive recently shared an awesome throwback photo of some old school DEVGRU operators from Blue Squadron on a training exercise.

The exact year the photo was taken isn't known, but judging from the gear, I'd take an educated guess that it could have been no later than the mid-2000s.

Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Don't get me wrong, the more current photos of dudes with the latest weapons, kit and pano night vision are always incredibly cool.

However, there's something that just hits differently when it comes to the vintage photos before all the super advanced gear became the norm.

It's a look into the past and a very different era of spec. ops. Below is an all-time great old school photo of 24th STS operators.

A completely different vibe than what most people think about in 2025.

Let's all be thankful these dudes exist and keep the pressure on the enemy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.