Secret Military Unit Caught On Camera, Photo Features Epic Gear And Weapons

The 24th STS is an elite Tier One military unit that operates under JSOC.

An awesome photo of Tier One operators is making the rounds online.

As OutKick readers are well aware, the United States Special Operations community is the most elite, well-trained, capable and efficient in the world.

We have capabilities other countries couldn't dream of possessing, and our Tier One units are the tip of the spear.

Below are the United States secret and covert five Tier One units:

Delta Force: Direct action and hostage rescue.

SEAL Team 6: Direct action and hostage rescue.

RRC: Stealth recon in extreme environments with direct action capabilities.

TFO: Intelligence.

24th STS: Air Force CCTs and PJs, often augmented to ST6 and Delta.

Awesome photo of 24th STS operators goes viral.

The popular Instagram page @JSOC_Archive – a page dedicated to special operations – recently shared a photo of 24th STS operators armed to the teeth and wearing pano night vision on a training exercise. There might not be anything cooler than pano night vision. It's beautiful.

It's also a fun reminder that if you're a bad guy threatening America, then guys with the green eyes (slang for night vision) will show up in the middle of the night and light your world up.

The 24th STS receives a fraction of the attention as Delta Force and SEAL Team 6, but I can promise you it's every bit as capable of getting the job done.

The job for them is just different. The 24th STS consists of the best CCTs and PJs on the planet, and they are augmented to CAG and DEVGRU teams.

CCTs have the capability to kill more people on the battlefield than anyone else in the history of human warfare for one very simple reason.

If you want to decimate the enemy, you need to bring in air power. That's what CCTs do. They fuse the planes in the air with the men in the ground, and when it's go time, they can rock the world with just a radio.

Don't believe me? Ask the Russians in Syria at the Battle of Khasham how it worked out for them going up against Delta Force and an Air Force 24th STS CCT.

Spoiler: Not well.

Former CCT Dan Schilling sums it up well in the video below what makes CCTs so unbelievably deadly in combat.

