Vindicated! Disney Cruise Hero Dad Not At Fault For Daughter Falling Into Ocean

Calm down you deranged Disney fans!

After days of speculation that a Disney cruise dad was allegedly at fault for holding his daughter on top of the fourth deck railing before she fell into the water, prompting him to jump in and rescue her, authorities have said the father is not at fault.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the five-year-old girl was sitting on the railing when she "fell backwards and into the ship's porthole," causing her to fall into the ocean water below. The official story contradicts wild online speculation from hysteric Disney fans that said the father was to blame for holding his daughter on the railing in the first place. Authorities confirmed what happened after speaking with witnesses as well as reviewing the ship's onboard security cameras.

The father eventually reached his daughter and treaded water for about 20 minutes before crew members rescued them in an emergency lifeboat.

AUTHORITIES CONFIRMED DAD NOT AT FAULT VIA SECURITY CAMERAS

It turns out that the father wasn't even near his daughter nor saw her fall over, as he was playing shuffleboard before his wife alerted him that their little girl had fallen overboard. Without hesitation, dad immediately went into hero mode and jumped into the water below as one of the Disney ship's crew members hopped on the loudspeaker and said, "Mr. Mop Portside," alerting the ship's emergency personnel that there was a man overboard.

In the days since the incident happened, many on Disney Reddit and social media have been completely trashing the father by conjuring up a story that he must have put his daughter on top of the railing and perhaps lost his grip or stopped paying attention, causing her to fall.

Then you had Disney superman Rachel, who is apparently some self-proclaimed cruise ship genius as she had to inform all of X that she has taken "16 Disney cruises" in her life. Rachel boldly shouted on X that the father "WAS NOT A HERO" and that he "caused the child to fall!" "I hope the lesson here is that actions have consequences," Rachel continued, before adding that she "can guarantee that he's banned from Disney Cruise for life."

Well Rachel, it turns out you were wrong, and your over-the-top reaction is exactly why you took SIXTEEN Disney cruises in the first place! If you ask me, the family should be given a lifetime of free Disney cruises thanks to their dad becoming a real-life (and not Pixar animated) hero.

DISNEY FANS BLAMED THE FATHER FOR DAYS

The Disney Dream cruise ship's railing did have a protective bearing on it. However, there are reportedly "divots and spaces that make it so you can climb," one onboard guest told CBS Miami.

"The family were on Deck 4 of the ship, which features a wraparound walking track and railings mostly covered by plastic that would make it difficult for a child to climb over. There are parts of Deck 4, though, that have porthole features with a different railing protection design," the Orlando Sentinel went on to report.

There has been no official confirmation or statement regarding exactly how the child fell or why the porthole was open from authorities.

Keep up the good work Disney superfans, you're really making the company look great by turning on one another! (That's sarcasm, Rachel.)

