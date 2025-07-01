Disney Fans Turn On Cruise Dad Who Jumped In Water To Rescue Daughter

Disney Reddit is turning its back on a father who jumped into the water to rescue his 5-year-old daughter after she fell off a recent Disney cruise this past weekend.

Miraculously, both the dad and his daughter survived, after the father treaded water for nearly 20 minutes while Disney Dream crew members sprung into action by lowering a rescue boat and saving them before safely getting them back on board the cruise ship.

Though dad should be praised for his heroic act, plenty have quickly turned him into some sort of villain, at least according to some on a contentious Disney Reddit thread.



DAD TREAD WATER FOR 20 MINUTES

"I'm glad everyone is okay, but to be clear, no one simply falls off of a cruise ship. It starts with doing something very wrong (sitting on a railing, standing on a table, etc)," one die-hard Disney fan that goes by "monorailmedic" wrote.

"He's stupid for putting her on the railing, but yes he did help her by jumping to save her. He's in no way a hero, because he was the reason she fell. Plus who tf lets their FIVE-YEAR-OLD sit on the railing to a cruise ship?! He's not a hero, I'd say he's a dumbass," wrote another.

Meanwhile, one real Disney superfan who apparently has been on 16 Disney cruises in her life wanted everyone to know that she doesn't believe the father is a hero. Better listen up, because 16 cruises has a take, everyone.

"I've been on 16 Disney cruises. You never ever EVER lift a child up on a railing to take a photo. This is what he did. It's HARD to fall off a cruise ship," Rachel tweeted.

BOTH DAD AND DAUGHTER WERE OKAY DESPITE FOUR-LEVEL FALL

It's not clear exactly how the child fell, although a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed the incident happened while also applauding the quick thinking of the ship's crew and emergency personnel. "The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes," the spokesperson's statement read.

The incident happened around 11am ET on Sunday, June 29th. The young girl fell off the fourth deck of the cruise ship before her father immediately jumped into the water to try and save her. Video posted on social media shows onlookers mortified by what they had just seen when an emergency alert shouting, "Mr MOB … port side," came over the ship's loudspeakers. MOB refers to "man overboard."

"I'd assume [the family] is banned for life from all future Disney cruises," another Reddit user wrote.

Sheesh! I thought Disney fans were supposed to be all about love and happiness! Instead, we get weekly fist fights, families brawling, and hero dads being condemned!

What gives, Mickey?