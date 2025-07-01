Woman Crowns Herself The 'Glizzy Queen' By Swallowing A Hot Dog At Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul wasn’t the only one who put his skills on display in Anaheim, California on Saturday night. A woman in the crowd had herself a far more impressive performance.

Sure, his latest "fight a washed-up over-the-hill MMA fighter or boxer" event resulted in a unanimous decision victory over 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I'm sure it came with a decent payday.

It's also true that Paul is somehow a ranked boxer now. But his performance doesn’t compare with that of a content creator/influencer by the name of Viking Barbie.

She had those in attendance alongside her at the Honda Center in a state of shock, wondering what they had just witnessed.

The impressive display of talent is worthy of the "Glizzy Queen" title and it still has the internet buzzing days later.

Viking Barbie put on a far more impressive performance than Jake Paul by swallowing a hot dog

Ms. Barbie can be seen on video shoving an entire bun-less hot dog down her throat. She then pulls it all the way out, places it back in the bun and hands it to a guy sitting nearby.

The expression on the man's face sitting to her right says it all. As does the "What did I just watch?" text on the video. They were in the front row for the real main event of the evening.

What had they just witnessed? What have we all just witnessed? Was this a removal of the condiments from the dog situation? Does the guy require a pre-swallowing of his food?

There are so many questions. But they all come down to a simple explanation. The video has made the rounds on social media over the last couple of days and was even posted by Viking Barbie, who explained it all in the caption.

She wrote, "Had to season it I guess."

The man on the receiving end of the pre-swallowed hot dog was podcast host Ryan Pownall, who called it the "Best glizzy I’ve ever had."