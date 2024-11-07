'View' Lunatic Sunny Hostin Attacks Latinos For Voting Trump

Tonight, while I'm watching football, I plan on pouring out a Modelo for ‘View’ host Sunny Hostin, who just refuses to believe Latinos would be mad at the Dems for allowing illegals to pour over the border.

Sunny is deceased. Not literally. Figuratively.

Deep inside, this woman cannot go on like this.

First, she attacked "uneducated white women" as a reason why Donald Trump won the election and now she claims Latinos in Texas voted overwhelmingly for Trump because of their "misogyny and sexism."

This woman just isn't all there.

Let's see how this business plan goes for the lefties. Remember, Hostin just assumed Latinos would vote for Harris because of the color of her skin. Chalked it up.

Nah, it had nothing to do with open borders, inflation flying through the roof, their neighborhoods being overrun by Venezuelan gangs, and on and on and on.

Nope, it's because they don't like women, Hostin says.

This is a very bold plan if the Dems keep it up. The likes of Hostin keep bashing white women (very valuable voting segment) and Latinos (wait until the pollsters see how many of them are voting in 2028) and the Dems are going to have a mess on their hands.

These have to be heartbreaking numbers for Sunny. Look at all the sexism and misogyny, including from the 9% of black women who voted against Kamala. Donald Trump actually got more black women to vote for him as he ran against a black woman than Joe Biden got in 2020.

Let that sink in, Sunny.