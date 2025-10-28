The View Keeps Pushing Deranged Libs To The Brink With Trump Conspiracy

Whoopi, Sunny and Sara keep pumping deranged libs over and over with conspiracy theories

‘The View’ might want to pump the brakes with the rhetoric. They were at it again on Tuesday.

A day after Whoopi Goldberg sure sounded like she was blowing on a dog whistle to deranged lbs, her co-host Sara Haines continued to push the narrative that Trump might decide he's not leaving the White House after his presidency ends.

Drip, drip, drip.

During Tuesday's show, ‘View-anon’ brought on ABC News vet Jonathan Karl to see if he'd bite on their conspiracy theory. Whoopi started in with her theory that Trump's renovating the White House because he's never leaving.

Are y'all gonna let it happen?" Whoopi asked the audience on Monday.

Was that a dog whistle? You make the call.

Then, it was Sara Haines' chance to prove her worth on this show by pushing even further.

"Something in that last question alludes to what she's saying, which is Steve Bannon floated the idea that there is a plan for Trump to stay and be president beyond 2028," Haines pressed Karl. "Is he just trolling people or is that what some of these like renovations and things are? Is he preparing to stay in the future?"

For those keeping track at home, we're two days into the week and The View has spent two shows floating theories like Trump militarizing the National Guard, he's going to steal the election, Trump might not leave the White House, and Whoopi saying multiple times how there needs to be "opposition."

Shame on these fools.