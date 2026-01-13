'View' Blowhard Joy Behar Seems Interested In When Protesters Can Attack ICE Agents

Here we go again with "The View" gasbags.

Back in October, Whoopi Goldberg whipped up the show's nutjob base with what sure sounded like a dog whistle when she asked viewers if they would allow Trump to have a third term in the White House. "Are they gonna let this happen? Are y'all gonna let it happen?" she implored.

Fast-forward to last week when Joy Behar, 83, started using "dictatorship" as she talked about the ICE agent shooting the woman who launched her SUV at the agent.

Now it sure sounds like this geriatric wants to know when filthy LIBS can attack ICE agents. "What happens if one of these ICE agents harms a protester? You know, they're just rough with them," Behar asked her co-hosts during Tuesday's show.

"Are the others who are protesting then allowed to…help…him," she continued while watching her words carefully.

"No," Whoopi replied.

"No," Sunny Hostin added.

"So who would help that person and prevent harm?" Behar asked.

Again, this gasbag is very careful with her words. She might be an old gasbag, but she's been around the block a few times and is careful not to call for a full-on assault on ICE agents.

After learning the rules of engagement, Behar then turned her attention to the ICE shooting and elections. This deranged lunatic pivoted right into a theory that Trump will use this to cancel elections.

"I really worry about that Trump is looking for this kind of pandemonium to go on, like you just described, so he can declare martial law or something — and also cancel the midterms. Watch out for this guy!" Behar pleaded.

Joe, Why Do You Keep Giving These Gasbags Oxygen?! If You Didn't Write About Them, I Would Forget That They Exist!

I hear you, but OutKick has an obligation to keep an eye on what these lunatics are spewing to angry white retirees just waiting for a LIB dopamine shot from Joy and the gasbags. OutKick was founded on the principle that we would call out lunatics like Behar.

This is who we are dealing with. Behar, like Keith Olbermann and fellow lunatics, is not well. She's deranged. Here she is missing Joe Biden.