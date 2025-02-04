Video Shows Marcus Jordan Tried Dropping His Dad's Name During Arrest

Michael Jordan's son Marcus was arrested in Orlando early Tuesday morning and is now facing a few charges.

That, of course, is not ideal, but it just got a bit more embarrassing thanks to new video showing Jordan name-dropping his famous old man during the arrest.

TMZ obtained a Maitland (which is a little north of Downtown Orlando) police officer's body cam footage of the incident which shows Jordan's Lamborghini beached on some train tracks.

According to The New York Post, this occurred after Jordan allegedly sped away from an attempted traffic stop minutes earlier.

In the video, police are apprehensive to let Jordan back in his car with one officer saying, "I believe you've had too much to drink tonight."

Jordan disagreed with that assertion.

The 34-year-old claimed that he had mistakenly made a wrong turn on his way home and wound up on the train tracks. During the discussion, Jordan was asked to keep his hands out of his pocket and as police began to search him that's when he dropped the "Do you know who my dad is?" line.

"I'm Marcus Jordan. I'm Michael Jordan's son," he said. "I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?"

Oh… that is embarrassing…

The police didn't seem to care (nor should they) and Jordan — who played his college hoops at the nearby University of Central Florida and gained a lot of notoriety in recent years thanks to his relationship with Larsa Pippen, — was asked to do some field sobriety tests after admitting to officers that he had some drinks.

Additionally, police found a small baggie on him that tested positive for cocaine.

Jordan was taken to jail and released later in the day and is now facing a handful of charges stemming from the incident including a DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine, and resisting an officer without violence.