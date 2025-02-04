Michael Jordan's Son Arrested On Very Serious Charges

Michael Jordan's son Marcus is in significant legal trouble after being arrested late Monday.

The son of the six-time NBA champion with the Bulls was arrested on charges of DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest in Florida, according to jail records. He was booked into the Orange County Jail at some point Tuesday.

TMZ reported that specific details of what sparked the arrest aren't known at this time. As of publication, Marcus Jordan's jail records remain online, and it's unclear if he's been released from custody.

Marcus Jordan arrested in Florida.

Obviously, Marcus Jordan - who previously dated Larsa Pippien - has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Having said that, getting popped for allegedly having cocaine, resisting arrest and DUI is no joke.

Those are serious charges. As I often say, there's never an excuse to drive under the influence, and doing cocaine during the fentanyl crisis is gambling with your life.

While Marcus Jordan never made the NBA like his dad, he was a solid college basketball player. He played three seasons at UCF before hanging up his sneakers. He averaged a career high 15.2 points per game during his sophomore year with the Knights. Now, he's facing serious legal problems after being arrested. The situation remains developing. Check back for updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.