Victoria's Secret Is Bringing Back The Fashion Show, But Will It Include Dudes?

Victoria's Secret needs to make three moves to turn its 2025 show into a banger.

Will Victoria's Secret finally stop having biological males trot around in lingerie at its fashion shows?

That's the big question as the iconic brand that has mesmerized men around the world for decades announced this week that it will hold a 2025 fashion show, a year after trotting out two biological males, including one who was wearing a bra and underwear.

Is VS ready to make the real pivot?

The New York Post hailed the 2024 show as a success while declaring, "The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has dropped all woke pretenses to embrace trademark sexiness —and looks better for it."

Actually, that's not what happened.

The brand was still bending a knee to the woke trans flag mafia just weeks before the 2024 Presidential election. One of the biological males, Alex Consani, even walked the runway wearing the iconic angel wings.

Now, with Trump in office, are we about to see Victoria's Secret get back to its roots and stop playing these Alphabet Mafia games that included hiring Megan Rapinoe — VS sales got ROCKED when it turned to Rapinoe to sell bras and underwear – as a brand influencer?

The playbook here is simple: Bring in the hot women, the supermodels, the classics, hire a couple of new young guns, no more biological males pretending to be chicks and let's get back TO BEING HOT

We're in the middle of a hot chick renaissance which is being led by American Eagle and its Sydney Sweeney ad campaign that should be a clear signal to VS that it better get its shit together with the 2025 Fashion Show.

Step one: Bring in Sabrina Carpenter

Blonde. Blue eyes. Knows how to wear lingerie. The fat, ugly, disgusting trainwrecks who want to tear down beautiful women will lose their minds.

Step two: Go get Sydney Thomas

This is like the Yankees going out and getting a stud pitcher for the stretch run.

Thomas loves your brand. She wants women to wear great bras. Great underwear. I don't know how much easier I can make this for VS executives.

She'll go viral. The fat, ugly, disgusting cat lady suburban LIBS will FREAK. That's great for marketing. See the Sydney Sweeney example.

Oh, and let Syd bring as many of her Alabama sorority sisters as she wants. Influencer passes for all of them!

Step three: Go hire Lit to play "My Own Worst Enemy" and "Miserable" in honor of the 25th anniversary of MTV Spring Break 2000

It is time for pop culture to take back what we lost when these fat, ugly, miserable, sex-less broads take over.

If you were 20 in Cancun back in 2000, you're 45, coming off a divorce and it's time to crank it up with your lingerie. Ladies, it's time to start having fun again and it starts with the 2025 Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Your move, VS execs.