Victoria's Secret Lingerie Fashion Show Returns By Trotting Out Two Trans Models

Just when it looked like Victoria's Secret was fully returning to its hot women in lingerie roots after years of being a corporate mess, the brand brought back its lingerie fashion show while sneaking two biological male models pretending to be women onto the runway.

Despite what the New York Post is saying this morning ––– "Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has dropped all woke pretenses to embrace trademark sexiness —and looks better for it" ––– the lingerie company just can't break free of the woke nonsense that has buried the company for years.

Instead of celebrating hot biological women in lingerie like humanity has celebrated for a number of years, Victoria's Secret trotted out Alex Consani, a dude, in a bra and underwear while also wearing angel wings. Some other biological male named Valentina Sampaio also served as a runway model.

In the build up to the show, which aired on Amazon Prime, Victoria's Secret pledged to ""deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for—the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment—all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today. We’re thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!"

Then it sent out two biological males to model lingerie.

Dammit, you fools, just when it looked like AMERICA was BACK and your dumb brand was BACK, the same old tired woke "inclusive" nonsense pops up. Victoria's Secret wants it both ways and it's just not going to work.

2023 sales were 5% lower than 2022 and 2024 sales are projected to be off in the low single digits compared to 2023. 35 stores were projected to be closed across North America in 2024, while 15 new stores were expected to be opened.

Tuesday night was supposed to be the revival of a brand that Americans cherished before its fashion show was canceled in 2018 thanks to the wokes who hate the thought of hot women Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, Barbara Palvin, Irina Shayk, Jospehine Skriver, Taylor Hill and Jasmine Tookes walking down a runway.

Even Adriana Lima was BACK last night. So was Behati Prinsloo.

It was like getting the Derek Jeter Yankees back together and bringing in Posada, Bernie, Tino Martinez and Mariano to celebrate the good old days.

Now here we are with VS being praised by the lefty news outlets like Newsweek for being so brave. "In an apparent answer to previous criticism, the show also displayed a more inclusive direction," Newsweek reported.

Good god. No thanks.

If you thought Tuesday night was going to be a throwback to better times, there's bad news. These brands aren't done yet.

Now it's your turn to figure out if you're done with them.