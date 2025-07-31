Scumbag Cincinnati Politician Doubles Down On White People 'Begged' To Be Beaten Statement

Victoria Parks isn't backing down that the white people 'begged' for the beating in Cincinnati.

A Cincinnati council member confirmed she believes the white people who were beaten to a pulp last weekend by a group of black thugs "begged for that beat down."

Those are her words.

When reached by WLWT on Wednesday to see if she wanted to retract her Facebook statement, Victoria Parks, refused to budge. "Victoria Parks told WLWT that she did post that comment, and she's standing by it," the Cincinnati TV station reported.

Based on that, Parks is telling the citizens of Cincinnati, whom she represents, that the white woman, Holly, who was savagely beaten by street thugs, deserved this.

"Begged for it," Parks wrote.

Look at Holly's face.

I know you've seen it, but let's never forget what it looked like when Holly was knocked out cold and beaten nearly to death. Victoria cheers for this and then doesn't hide. She went ahead and told the top Cincinnati news channel that her words stand.

Celebrated this.

This is what we've come to in this country.