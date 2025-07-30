Cincinnati City Council Member Appears To Condone Beating Of White People

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident which went viral.

There has been a lot of talk about the brutal beating of two white people in Cincinnati, and it appears as though one City Council Member is giving the vicious attack the thumbs up.

Victoria Parks is the Cincinnati City Council's President Pro Tem and began her term in 2022, according to the city's website.

However, it appears that Parks has some eyebrow-raising Facebook activity, which was shared by current Cincinnati mayoral candidate Cory Bowman, who also happens to be the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance.

The post attributed to Parks appears in a Facebook comment thread attached to an original comment that reads, "They didn't have to do them like that. He was obviously drunk."

An account under the name Victoria Parks with what appears to be a profile picture of the city council member then responded, "They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story."

Bowman drew attention to the fact that this account appeared to belong to Parks.

OutKick reached out to Parks to confirm this and requested a comment on the matter, but has yet to hear back.

Earlier this year, Parks announced that she will not seek re-election at the end of her term, which, if those Facebook posts are legit, is probably a good call.

"Upon completion of this term, I will retire and hang out with my grandchildren and nieces and nephews," Parks said, per WCPO. "I look forward to picking up kids from football practice and piano lessons, volunteering on boards and spending my money on plane tickets. I have worked since the age of 14 and at the end of the year, I will reap the benefits of my work life."

According to Fox News Digital three people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection with the fight.