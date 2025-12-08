Vermont LIBS Clear School Flagpole To Raise Somali Flag, But Won't Answer A Simple Question From OutKick

This isn't some conspiracy theory.

The wokes in one Vermont community are proudly giving up a flagpole in front of the local school district so the local Somalis can fly their flag. It's happening in Winooski, Vermont and the local school district is proud of it.

"We are raising the Somali flag this week in honor of our Somali youth and families in Winooski and Vermont. On Monday, we will be gathering to celebrate together and to learn more about our civil rights," the Winooski school Facebook account announced on Friday.

OutKick reached out to the Winooski School District with a simple question: Which flag did you remove from the pole in order to fly the Somali flag?

A Winooski School district representative provided the following statement to OutKick:

The Winooski School District has three flag masts.

The United States flag remains on the highest mast, in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

The Vermont state flag is flown on the second mast.

The Somali flag has been raised on the third mast.

The Somali flag will be displayed for one week as a gesture of support for our Somali students and families. This is part of our ongoing commitment to recognize and honor the diverse cultures represented in our school community.

The attached photo shows the flags outside the school district.

When asked, again, which flag is normally flown on the third mast, the Winooski School District representative responded, "The third mast is for affinity groups."

Translation: The flagpole is for DEI. It's literally a DEI flagpole flying right there next to the same flag that was raised at Iwo Jima.

After OutKick asked to clarify which affinity group flag came down for the Somalis, the school district rep went silent. As of 12:30 EST, we have not heard back.

Winooski is a woke utopia

While Winooski — two years ago, the city became famous for being the second city in the U.S. with an all Alphabet Mafia city council — is finding flagpole space for the Somalis, the school district is also fighting ICE over the detention of a 2nd grader who was picked up with his mother while in Texas for Thanksgiving. The district proudly announced Saturday that the "district will protect and fight for our students regardless of their status or the actions of their parents."

"I thank the people of conscience in Vermont who join us in this plea," the woke superintendent Wilmar Chavarria announced. In July, Chavarria claimed he and his husband were harassed by border agents at an airport while trying to reenter the U.S. from a trip to Nicaragua.

Now, with Somalis dominating the news, Chavarria and his district magically find space for the Somalis to proudly fly their flag. Look at the beaming pride as this blue star goes up to fly next to a pole with the stars and stripes.

The ultra-LIBS sure do love Somalia all of a sudden

Last week, it was white boy Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, who proved just how much he loved the Somalis when he barely kept down a plate of Somali food that he ate for a photo-op.

READ: The Insufferable Mayor Of Minneapolis Suffers Through A Somali Dinner To Stick It To Trump

Which pathetic politician or superintendent is the next one to bend a knee? Come on, Dems, you know you want to. It'll be great resume material. Look how proud "retard" Tim Walz was to get a photo with the Minnesota Somali fraudster.