Venezuela Releases Pathetic Military Videos As War Fears Mount: WATCH

Venezuela is trying to puff its chest out, and it's backfiring in a big way.

The United States and Venezuela currently appear to be on a collision course. President Donald Trump wants to handle dictator Nicolás Maduro, and the entrenched despot is responding by mobilizing his military forces and civilian militias.

Good luck with that, Nicolás. I wouldn't suggest being very confident, but let's not let my advice slow down the Venezuelans.

Venezuelan military videos are hilarious.

For some reason, Venezuela has chosen to follow the model of a college football team as military hype videos flood social media.

There's just one big difference. College football hype videos are generally awesome. The videos of Venezuela's military are downright pathetic.

Apparently, flying an old training jet is supposed to terrify the world's most advanced military. Seriously, imagine this piece of junk going up against an F-22 or F-35.

There's plenty more where that came from. Would it shock you to learn Venezuela knows how to land a helicopter on a naval ship?

Here's another banger of a Russian-produced fighter jet that was most likely built before I was alive. Again, good luck putting that flying piece of trash in the air against fourth and fifth generation fighter jets.

Or, how about just some guys running around a beach? Scary as all hell!

That leads me to the all-time greatest video we've ever seen in this space. Below is Venezuela's "militia" training that features…….well, just watch it for yourself.

Maduro has to know he's cooked if this conflict goes hot, right? He has to know that deep down. A child could watch these videos and recognize the differences between the greatest fighting force on the planet and whatever this nonsense is.

To make matters more interesting, America's ghost ship responsible for carrying JSOC assets and operators was also spotted in the region.

That's definitely something to keep an eye on.

How do you think this situation will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.