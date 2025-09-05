Venezuelan Fighter Jets Buzz American Warship, Need To Be Shot Down: DETAILS

Venezuela is playing a very risky game when it comes to messing with America.

Tensions are soaring between the USA and Nicolás Maduro's nasty regime as President Donald Trump attempts to crack down on drugs and stop cartels.

President Trump blew up a drug cartel boat earlier in the week, his administration put a $50 million bounty on Maduro's head and has flooded military assets into the region.

Now, it appears we might be entering a new phase.

Venezuelan fighter jets buzz American ships.

Two armed Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets buzzed the USS Jason Dunham on Thursday, according to a report from CBS News.

An unnamed DoD official described the insanely stupid move as a "show of force." The United States naval vessel did not fire on the two fighter jets, even though that would have been epic to see.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

The New York Times reported that the United States is responding by sending 10 F-35 stealth fighter jets to Puerto Rico. To put it bluntly, one F-35 could probably take on any aged-out fighters Venezuela could get in the air at the same time.

The Department of Defense also released the statement below warning Venezuela to "obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the US military."

I don't think people understand the military gap between the United States and Venezuela. We have stealth bombers, stealth fighters, the most advanced naval assets in human history and an unrivaled Air Force.

Venezuela's main attack aircraft is the Su-30. It's a plane that came into service on a large scale in the early 1990s. I'd be willing to bet a lot of money that a large percentage of Venezuela's stockpiles aren't even functional, given a lack of equipment and gear for maintenance and repairs.

Maduro can go ahead and put his planes in the air if he wants to harass the American military, and we should respond by obliterating them with technology they've never seen in their lives.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

It's going to be fascinating to see how this all shakes out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.