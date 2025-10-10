VA Attorney General Jason Miyares To Clay Travis: 'Surreal' That Opponent Is Sending Murderous Texts

Miyares is running against Jay Jones, who said he would want the VA House Speaker and his kids to die

Incumbent Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) is running against a candidate who believes in killing his opponents, and he can’t understand why.

On Friday’s episode of "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Miyares discussed comments from his Democratic opponent for the office, Jay Jones. In a series of leaked texts, Jones admitted that he wished that he could kill House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children.

In the eyes of liberals, Charlie Kirk’s death was not enough. They want to eliminate everyone who disagrees with them. And wishing for the death of children? "Depraved" is too weak a word to describe this man’s heart.

Miyares told Travis that there are many things wrong with these comments, the first of which is that Jones is disregarding what it means to be an Attorney General.

"As Attorney General, your number one job is to stop violence. I can't imagine somebody running for this office who is advocating for it," Miyares said.

Another thing Miyares pointed out was that he and Gilbert spent a lot of time together at the General Assembly and that all three men knew each other quite well.

"Part of why this has been so surreal for me…I served in the General Assembly with Jay and Gilbert. Todd is a personal friend of mine. He was my roommate during session. I know (Todd’s wife) Jennifer. So does Jay Jones," Miyares said.

When you add the personal anecdote of their relationship, it just sheds more light on how awful this is.

The Democrat party is the party of violence, and Jay Jones is the poster child.