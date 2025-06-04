USA Today, Which Is Nothing But Filthy, Disgusting Propaganda, Slammed For Pathetic Story On Boulder Terrorist

There are few things in this world that I hate more than the USA Today. Frankly, it's all of Gannett as a whole.

It's pure propaganda, run by a bunch of disgusting, pathetic, virtue-signaling, holier-than-thou Libs who don't know their own ass from their own elbow.

And I know that, because I worked for Gannett for six years. Six! The final two years were during the insufferable COVID era. The first four during Trump's first term. What a time!

But the COVID nonsense? That was the final straw for me. I couldn't take it anymore. Sitting in Zoom meetings with those lefty lunatics – wearing MASKS in their own homes – was it for me. I couldn't get to OutKick fast enough.

And thank God I did, because I now work for a company that does NOT publish ridiculous stories like this one from USA Today earlier this week.

I mean, just take a look at THIS little gem on the recent attacks in Boulder. Really look at it. Soak it all in:

USA Today is so pathetic

You do not hate the media enough. It's not possible. They are truly the most evil, despicable creatures that roam this planet.

Again, I've been in the belly of the beast. I've seen how those people think. How they act behind closed doors. They honestly think they're God's gift to Earth. They think they're smarter than everyone. The sheer smugness is off the charts.

They don't realize how insane they sound. How batshit crazy they look. How embarrassed they should be.

But you know what? That ridiculous story isn't at all surprising. Of COURSE the Libs over at USA Today are going to focus on the terrorist's family, and not, you know, on the actual VICTIMS.

And you all know why. Quick, say it with me … Trrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrump! That's why. That's the answer. Frankly, it's the answer to literally every single question when it comes to the USA Today, Gannett, or any insufferable piece of mainstream media garbage you see.

It all goes back to Donald Trump. He could cure cancer, and they'd drag him through the coals. In this case, they've gone ahead and deported all the illegals associated with the Egyptian terrorist, and it's now turned into a sob story for the daughter who can't finish medical school.

Seriously? It's so embarrassing, yet so predictable. You know what the next USA Today think-piece is gonna be? And I'm only half-joking here …

Donald Trump just deported this illegal immigrant's entire family. Which illegal immigrant is next? Where does it END?!

Just watch. I'm telling you. Again, I know how these lunatics operate. It's coming. I promise you, THAT story is already in the works.

Anyway, back to this beaut:

"Habiba Soliman, her four siblings and their mother are now his latest victims," the above story says. "The family was arrested by immigration officials on June 3 and could soon be deported. The crimes of the father have placed a target on the backs of his family at a time when the Trump administration is ramping up deportations of immigrants — regardless of legal status.

"The administration is enforcing a catch-and-revoke immigration policy, removing any immigrant, including visa holders, charged with criminal activity."

I don't know this girl. Don't know the family. Don't know if she did anything wrong or if she was just a victim in all of this, too.

But it doesn't matter. That's not the story here, USA Today. I know you so badly want it to be, but it's not.

For the love of God, quit acting like it is.

Again, you don't hate 'em enough.